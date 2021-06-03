Energy
Energy Sector Update for 06/03/2021: TELL, ENLC, PTEN, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were declining in Thursday's premarket trading as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was down 0.38% recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was advancing by 0.34% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was slipping by 0.93%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $0.01 at $68.82 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Front-month global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.10 to $71.30 per barrel. Natural gas futures were $0.039 lower at $3.036 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Tellurian (TELL) was gaining over 37% in value after unveiling a 10-year sales and purchase agreement with Vitol for liquefied natural gas. The contract, which is valued at about $12 billion in revenue, is for 3 million tons per annum on a free on board basis at Driftwood LNG, according to a news release.

EnLink Midstream (ENLC) was up more than 2.6% after saying it is lifting its full-year 2021 net income guidance by $60 million to $135 million at the midpoint.

Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) reported an average of 72 operational drilling rigs in May, unchanged from the prior month. Patterson-UTI Energy was 0.1% lower in recent trading.

