Energy Sector Update for 06/03/2021: EXC,TELL,ENLC,PDS,PD.TO

Energy stocks were hanging on for small gains this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.1% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 0.3%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 0.9% advance in late trade and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was rising 0.8%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $0.02 lower at $68.81 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining $0.13 to $71.22 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell $0.03 to $3.04 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Exelon (EXC) added 1.5% on Thursday after saying it would retire its Byron and Dresden nuclear plants later this year after the Illinois facilities failed to clear during a capacity auction held by grid operation PJM Interconnection for the 2022-2023 planning year. A third atomic plant in western Illinois also did not clear auction but will remain open with state funding to protect energy sector jobs.

Precision Drilling (PDS) rose 4.5% after RBC Capital Markets raised its price target for the oilfield services company by CA$6 to CA$50 a share and reiterated its outperform rating.

EnLink Midstream (ENLC) climbed 13.1% after the pipeline company raised its FY21 profit forecast to $125 million to $165 million compared with its prior range expecting between $45 million and $105 million. The company also said it would pursue energy transition opportunities, including carbon capture and sequestration projects.

Tellurian (TELL) was 22.1% higher after announcing a 10-year sales contract valued at about $12 billion to supply Vitol with liquefied natural gas.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.