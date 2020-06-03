Energy Sector Update for 06/03/2020: MR,WPX,DVN

Energy stocks were easing from their earlier session highs after crude oil futures turned negative this afternoon. At last look, the NYSE Energy Sector Index was climbing 2.2% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 1.8%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was slipping 40 cents to $36.41 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining 42 cents to $39.15 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 5 cents higher at $1.83 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was falling 0.9% while the United States Natural Gas fund was increasing 2%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index also was posting a 1.9% gain.

In company news, Montage Resources (MR) climbed 1% after the natural gas company Tuesday raised its FY20 production outlook to a new range of 565 million to 585 million cubic feet equivalent per day, including between 535 million to 555 million cubic feet per day during its current Q2 ending June 30. The company also said Matthew Rucker, previously executive vice president for resource planning and development, was named chief operating officer. He succeeds Oleg Tolmachev who left the company on June 1.

WPX Energy (WPX) rose fractionally after the oil and natural gas producer Wednesday began a $500 million sale of senior unsecured notes due 2028. Net proceeds will help fund the redemption of up to $500 million of its outstanding 6% senior notes due 2022, 8.25% senior notes due 2023 and 5.25% senior notes due 2024.

Devon Energy (DVN) turned fractionally higher Wednesday that followed the company declaring a Q3 dividend of $0.11 per share, unchanged from the previous quarter and payable Sept. 30 to investors of record on Sept. 14.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.