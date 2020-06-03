Energy Sector Update for 06/03/2020: ENB,ENB.TO,MR,WPX,DVN

Energy stocks resumed their gains after crude oil futures returned to positive ground this afternoon. At last look, the NYSE Energy Sector Index was climbing 2.9% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 3.0%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 48 cents to $37.29 per barrel, reversing a mid-day slump, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract advanced 21 cents to $39.72 per barrel. Natural gas futures rose 4 cents to $1.82 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Enbridge (ENB) was fractionally higher in late Wednesday trading after the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency announced it would hold a contested case hearing for the company's proposed Line 3 replacement project in that state. The hearing is expected later this summer, the agency said, and will focus on the company's planned water crossings to ensure all impacted streams and wetlands are protected. The company Wednesday said it still is expecting to begin work on the $2.9 billion project before the end of the year and completing that work within six to nine months.

WPX Energy (WPX) rose 3.6% after the oil and natural gas producer Wednesday began a $500 million sale of senior unsecured notes due 2028. Net proceeds will help fund the redemption of up to $500 million of its outstanding 6% senior notes due 2022, 8.25% senior notes due 2023 and 5.25% senior notes due 2024.

Devon Energy (DVN) climbed 3% higher Wednesday that followed the company declaring a Q3 dividend of $0.11 per share, unchanged from the previous quarter and payable Sept. 30 to investors of record on Sept. 14.

Montage Resources (MR) fell 3.5% after the natural gas company Tuesday raised its FY20 production outlook to a new range of 565 million to 585 million cubic feet equivalent per day, including between 535 million to 555 million cubic feet per day during its current Q2 ending June 30. The company also said Matthew Rucker, previously executive vice president for resource planning and development, was named chief operating officer. He succeeds Oleg Tolmachev who left the company on June 1.

