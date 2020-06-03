Energy Sector Update for 06/03/2020: CCLP, RDS.A, WPX, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy firms were gaining in Wednesday's premarket trading as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was climbing past 1%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up 0.41% while the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 4% higher. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $0.12 at $36.69 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $0.59 to $38.99 per barrel and natural gas futures were 7 cents higher at $1.85 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

CSI Compressco (CCLP) was rallying past 5% after saying its previously announced exchange offer has secured the support of holders of approximately 49.8% of its outstanding 7.25% senior unsecured notes due 2022.

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) is exploring the sale of a stake in the Queensland Curtis LNG Common Facilities in Australia that could fetch at least $2 billion, Reuters reported. Shell was up more than 3% recently.

WPX Energy (WPX) was advancing by more than 2% after saying it has started selling $500 million of senior unsecured notes due 2028 in an underwritten public offering.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.