Energy Sector Update for 06/02/2023: UCAR, SU, GM, STLA, CVX, XOM

Energy stocks surged late Friday with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 3.2% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 3.5%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 5.9% increase and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was rising 1.3%.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, or OPEC+, will meet Sunday to discuss potential output adjustments. Currently, the consensus is for OPEC+ to keep production levels unchanged.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 2.3% to $71.79 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was up 2.4% to $76.07 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 1.3% higher at $2.19 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, U Power (UCAR) extended a rally that started Thursday after it said it signed an agreement with Japanese electric vehicle maker Quantum Solutions. The deal is for developing initiatives on marketing, research and development of new energy vehicles, financial technologies, battery banks, EV charging and battery-swapping operations and services in Japan. U Power shares jumped 17%.

Suncor Energy (SU) will cut 1,500 jobs by the end of this year in a bid to reduce costs and improve its financial performance, the Globe and Mail reported. Its shares were rising 3.2%.

General Motors (GM) and Stellantis (STLA) paid a total of $363 million in civil penalties for failing to meet US fuel economy standards for previous model years, Reuters reported. GM shares were up 4.3% while Stellantis was 2.6% higher.

Chevron (CVX) and Exxon Mobil (XOM) are in advanced talks with Algerian authorities over exploration deals to start drilling in the country, the Wall Street Journal reported. Exxon was up 2.3% and Chevron rose 2.7%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.