Energy Sector Update for 06/02/2023: NFE, CVX, XOM, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were advancing premarket Friday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently climbing past 1%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up more than 2%, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 1% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 2.45% at $71.82 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent crude gained 2.33% to $76.01 per barrel, and natural-gas futures were 2.22% higher at $2.21 per 1 million BTU.

New Fortress Energy (NFE) was gaining more than 3% after saying it has received an export permit from Mexico's Ministry of Energy for its Altamira Fast LNG facility.

Chevron (CVX) and Exxon Mobil (XOM) are in advanced talks with Algerian authorities over exploration deals to start drilling in the country, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing the Algerian energy minister and unnamed sources familiar with the matter. Both companies were recently up more than 1%.

