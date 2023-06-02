News & Insights

Energy
NFE

Energy Sector Update for 06/02/2023: NFE, CVX, XOM, XLE, USO, UNG

June 02, 2023 — 09:17 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were advancing premarket Friday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently climbing past 1%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up more than 2%, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 1% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 2.45% at $71.82 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent crude gained 2.33% to $76.01 per barrel, and natural-gas futures were 2.22% higher at $2.21 per 1 million BTU.

New Fortress Energy (NFE) was gaining more than 3% after saying it has received an export permit from Mexico's Ministry of Energy for its Altamira Fast LNG facility.

Chevron (CVX) and Exxon Mobil (XOM) are in advanced talks with Algerian authorities over exploration deals to start drilling in the country, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing the Algerian energy minister and unnamed sources familiar with the matter. Both companies were recently up more than 1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NFE
CVX
XOM
XLE
USO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.