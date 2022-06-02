Energy Sector Update for 06/02/2022: XLE, RNW, MGY, ESTE

Energy stocks were losing ground ahead of Thursday's market close, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.5% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) shed 0.9%.

The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was down 1.2%, reversing small gains earlier in the day, and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was only 0.2% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by $1.49 at $116.75 per barrel while Brent crude was advancing by $1.24 to $117.53 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell by $0.18 to $8.51 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, ReNew Energy Global (RNW) was more than 4% higher after the Indian renewable energy company said it agreed to acquire an operating wind and solar portfolio of 527.9 megawatts.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY) was sliding nearly 5% after it said Wednesday that certain selling stockholders have proposed an underwritten block trade of 7.5 million class A shares, with the company planning to purchase 2 million of its class B shares from the selling stockholders at a price equal to the class A shares in the offering.

Earthstone Energy (ESTE) was off by more than 1% after it signed an amendment to extend the maturity of its senior secured revolving credit facility to June 2027.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.