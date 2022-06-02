Energy Sector Update for 06/02/2022: XLE, MGY, ESTE, RNW

Energy stocks were marginally higher in midday trading Thursday, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising about 0.5% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was gaining about 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was advancing by about 0.1% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was sliding 0.1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was $1.84 higher at $117.10 per barrel while Brent crude was advancing by $1.47 to $117.76 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell by $0.19 to $8.51 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY) was sliding more than 4% after it said Wednesday that certain selling stockholders have proposed an underwritten block trade of 7.5 million class A shares, with the company planning to purchase 2 million of its class B shares from the selling stockholders at a price equal to the class A shares in the offering.

Earthstone Energy (ESTE) gained over 2% after it signed an amendment to extend the maturity of its senior secured revolving credit facility to June 2027.

ReNew Energy Global (RNW) was almost 4% higher after the Indian renewable energy company said it agreed to acquire an operating wind and solar portfolio of 527.9 megawatts.

