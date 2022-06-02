Energy Sector Update for 06/02/2022: MGY, EGY, ROCC, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were declining early Thursday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was retreating by 0.33% recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.79% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up by more than 1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down by $1.19 at $114.07 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $1.13 to $115.16 per barrel and natural gas futures were $0.28 higher at $8.98 per 1 million BTU.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY) was slipping past 7% after saying affiliates of EnerVest proposed an underwritten block trade of 7.5 million Class A shares.

Vaalco Energy (EGY) said it has completed the drilling of the South Tchibala 1HB-ST well in the Etame oilfield offshore Gabon, yielding "significant columns" of multiple hydrocarbon bearing sands. Vaalco Energy was slightly lower recently.

Ranger Oil (ROCC) said the borrowing base under its revolving credit facility has been increased by 20% to $875 million. This marks the second increase this year for a total of about 45%. Ranger Oil was marginally declining recently.

