Energy
MGY

Energy Sector Update for 06/02/2022: MGY, EGY, ROCC, XLE, USO, UNG

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Energy stocks were declining early Thursday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was retreating by 0.33% recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.79% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up by more than 1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down by $1.19 at $114.07 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $1.13 to $115.16 per barrel and natural gas futures were $0.28 higher at $8.98 per 1 million BTU.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY) was slipping past 7% after saying affiliates of EnerVest proposed an underwritten block trade of 7.5 million Class A shares.

Vaalco Energy (EGY) said it has completed the drilling of the South Tchibala 1HB-ST well in the Etame oilfield offshore Gabon, yielding "significant columns" of multiple hydrocarbon bearing sands. Vaalco Energy was slightly lower recently.

Ranger Oil (ROCC) said the borrowing base under its revolving credit facility has been increased by 20% to $875 million. This marks the second increase this year for a total of about 45%. Ranger Oil was marginally declining recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MGY EGY ROCC XLE USO

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Energy

Explore

Most Popular