Energy Sector Update for 06/02/2021: SWN, NESR, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were trading higher premarket Wednesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently climbing by 0.72%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) advanced by 0.47% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 0.18% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $0.69 at $68.41 per barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.77 to $71.02 per barrel and natural gas futures were flat at $3.11 per 1 million BTU.

Southwestern Energy (SWN) agreed to acquire Indigo Natural Resources, a natural gas producer in the Haynesville Shale in a deal valued at $2.7 billion. Southwestern Energy rose 0.9% in recent premarket trading.

National Energy Services Reunited (NESR) gained 0.3% after saying has secured multiple contracts worth $150 million from major international oil companies.

