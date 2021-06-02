Energy Sector Update for 06/02/2021: NESR,SWN,ENG

Energy stocks were sharply higher again this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 2.1% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 2%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $1.00 to $68.72 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing $0.94 to $71.19 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.04 lower at $3.06 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 1.3% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was sliding 1.6%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 7.1% gain and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was ahead about 1%.

In company news, National Energy Services Reunited (NESR) rose 2% after saying it received several new contracts from major international oil companies in the Middle East and northern Africa worth a combined $150 million over the next three years.

Southwestern Energy (SWN) was lower 1.5% after the oil and natural gas company said it was acquiring privately held Indigo Natural Resources for $2.7 billion, consisting of $400 million in cash and about $1.6 billion in Southwestern stock.

ENGlobal (ENG) slid over 21% after the energy services company announced a $20 million at-the-market direct offering of more than 7.1 million common shares priced at $2.80 each, or 22.2% under Tuesday's closing price.

