Energy
CVE

Energy Sector Update for 06/02/2021: CVE,CVE.TO,NESR,SWN,ENG

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Energy stocks eased slightly from session highs ahead of Wednesday's close, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index still 2.1% higher while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 2%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index jumped 7. The Dow Jones US Utilities Index inched up about 0.3%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $1.11 higher at $68.83 per barrel while global benchmark Brent advanced $1 to $71.24 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell $0.03 to $3.08 per million BTU.

In company news, Cenovus Energy (CVE) climbed 4.3% after Credit Suisse Wednesday raised its price target for the Canadian oil and natural gas producer by 4 Canadian dollars to CA$13 a share, citing company efforts to reduce its debt load since acquiring Husky Energy in January.

National Energy Services Reunited (NESR) rose 2% after saying it received several new contracts worth a combined $150 million over the next three years from major international oil companies in the Middle East and northern Africa.

Among decliners, Southwestern Energy (SWN) was 2.5% lower after the oil and natural gas company said it was acquiring privately held Indigo Natural Resources for $2.7 billion, consisting of $400 million in cash, about $1.6 billion in Southwestern stock and $700 million in assumed debt.

ENGlobal (ENG) slid over 21% after the energy services company said a $20 million registered direct offering of more than 7.1 million common shares priced at $2.80 each, more than 22% below Tuesday's closing price.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CVE NESR SWN ENG

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Energy

    Explore

    Most Popular