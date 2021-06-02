Energy Sector Update for 06/02/2021: CVE,CVE.TO,NESR,SWN,ENG

Energy stocks eased slightly from session highs ahead of Wednesday's close, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index still 2.1% higher while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 2%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index jumped 7. The Dow Jones US Utilities Index inched up about 0.3%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $1.11 higher at $68.83 per barrel while global benchmark Brent advanced $1 to $71.24 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell $0.03 to $3.08 per million BTU.

In company news, Cenovus Energy (CVE) climbed 4.3% after Credit Suisse Wednesday raised its price target for the Canadian oil and natural gas producer by 4 Canadian dollars to CA$13 a share, citing company efforts to reduce its debt load since acquiring Husky Energy in January.

National Energy Services Reunited (NESR) rose 2% after saying it received several new contracts worth a combined $150 million over the next three years from major international oil companies in the Middle East and northern Africa.

Among decliners, Southwestern Energy (SWN) was 2.5% lower after the oil and natural gas company said it was acquiring privately held Indigo Natural Resources for $2.7 billion, consisting of $400 million in cash, about $1.6 billion in Southwestern stock and $700 million in assumed debt.

ENGlobal (ENG) slid over 21% after the energy services company said a $20 million registered direct offering of more than 7.1 million common shares priced at $2.80 each, more than 22% below Tuesday's closing price.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.