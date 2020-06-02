Energy Sector Update for 06/02/2020: NGL,ENSV,GPOR,PE

Energy stocks surged again Tuesday, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 2.4% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 2.3%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $1.37 higher at $36.81 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract advanced $1.21 to $39.53 per barrel. Natural gas futures were little changed at $1.78 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) turned 2% higher Tuesday, reversing an earlier decline that followed the pipeline company reporting a surprise Q1 net loss of $2.09 per share on $1.68 billion in revenue compared with the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.11 per share profit on $1.93 billion in revenue.

Enservco (ENSV) advanced 12% after the oilfield-services company Tuesday said CEO Ian Dickinson stepped down late last week and will be replaced by board member Richard Murphy "for the foreseeable future." In addition to his new role as Enservo's principal executive officer, Murphy also was named executive board chairman at the company.

Gulfport Energy (GPOR) surged to a 7.5% gain after the natural gas company Tuesday said it expects its FY20 production to average between 1 million to 1.075 million cubic feet equivalent per day. Q2 production is seen averaging between 1 million to 1.05 million cubic feet per day, it said.

Parsley Energy (PE) rose over 4% after the oil and natural gas company said it expects to soon restore the "vast majority" of its production assets it shut down last month. The company also slashed its FY20 capital spending to less than $700 million from the $1.6 billion to $1.8 billion it previously allocated.

