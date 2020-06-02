Energy Sector Update for 06/02/2020: NGL, HFC, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were rallying pre-bell Tuesday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) up 0.71%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was advancing by more than 0.7% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 0.2% higher. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $0.37 at $35.81 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.21 to $38.82 per barrel and natural gas futures were 1 cent higher at $1.79 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) was declining by more than 8% after it reported a net loss of $2.09 per share, reversing from net profit of $0.19 per share a year earlier, as revenue fell to $1.68 billion from $2.12 billion over the same period. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had expected net profit of $0.11 per share on revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter.

HollyFrontier (HFC) plans to boost production at its refinery in El Dorado, Kan., to 125,000 barrels per day after having scaled back operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Reuters reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. HollyFrontier was up more than 1% recently.

