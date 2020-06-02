Energy Sector Update for 06/02/2020: ENSV,GPOR,PE

Energy stocks were surging again Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 2.5% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 2.4%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $1.04 to $36.48 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 97 cents to $39.29 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 2 cents higher at $1.79 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 2% while the United States Natural Gas fund was increasing 0.2%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 4.3% gain.

In company news, Enservco (ENSV) advanced after the oilfield-services company Tuesday said CEO Ian Dickinson stepped down late last week and will be replaced by board member Richard Murphy "for the foreseeable future." In addition to his new role as Enservo's principal executive officer, Murphy also was named executive board chairman at the company.

Gulfport Energy (GPOR) surged to a 9% advance after the natural gas company Tuesday said it expects its FY20 production to average between 1 million to 1.075 million cubic feet equivalent per day. Q2 production is seen averaging between 1 million to 1.05 million cubic feet per day, it said.

Parsley Energy (PE) rose 4% after the oil and natural gas company said it expects to soon restore the "vast majority" of its production assets it shut down last month. The company also slashed its FY20 capital spending to less than $700 million from the $1.6 billion to $1.8 billion it previously allocated.

