Energy Sector Update for 06/01/2023: PBR, XOM, PARR

Energy stocks were higher on Thursday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index advancing 2.5% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 2.1%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 4.5% increase and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was falling 1%.

US crude oil stocks, including those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, rose by 2 million barrels in the week ended May 26, following a decrease of 14.1 million barrels in the previous week.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 3.7% to $70.64 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 3.1% to $74.80 per barrel.

US natural gas stocks rose by 110 billion cubic feet in the week ended May 26, more than the 107 billion increase expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and following a gain of 96 billion cubic feet in the previous week.

Henry Hub natural gas futures were slumped 3.9% to $2.18 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Petroleo Brasileiro (PBR), known as Petrobras, may consider drilling oil wells abroad for environmental reasons, Reuters reported. The Brazilian oil giant's shares were rising 3.5%.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) said its Low Carbon Solutions business has signed a carbon capture and storage deal with Nucor (NUE) to help the steel maker cut emissions. Shares rose 2.1%.

Par Pacific (PARR) said it completed its acquisition of the Billings refinery and associated marketing and logistics assets in Montana from Exxon Mobil and two of its units. The base purchase price was $310 million. Par Pacific shares were up 0.7%.

