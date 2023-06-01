News & Insights

Energy Sector Update for 06/01/2023: DHT, KMI, NRG, XLE, USO, UNG

June 01, 2023

Energy stocks were advancing pre-bell Thursday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently climbing by 0.2%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up 0.1% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 3% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 0.2% at $67.97 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost 0.3% to $72.39 per barrel and natural gas futures were 3.7% lower at $2.18 per 1 million BTU.

DHT Holdings (DHT) was climbing past 2% after saying it has agreed to acquire a 2018-built tanker for $94.5 million.

Kinder Morgan (KMI) was advancing 0.7% after saying it is planning to expand the working gas storage capacity at its Markham storage facility in Matagorda County along the Texas Gulf Coast.

NRG Energy (NRG) was up more than 1% after saying its board of directors authorized the company to repurchase $650 million in shares upon closing the sale of its stake in the South Texas Project Electric Generating Station nuclear plant.

