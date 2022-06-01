Energy Sector Update for 06/01/2022: LPI,ETRN,NFE,TELL

Energy stocks added to their Wednesday gains this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 1.8% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 2.2%.

The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 2.8% advance and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 0.1% in late trade, reversing a midday decline.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was $0.59 higher at $115.26 per barrel while Brent crude was advancing $1.28 to $116.88 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose $0.55 to $8.70 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Laredo Petroleum (LPI) was more than 19% higher late in Wednesday trading, pushing above $100 a share for the first time since late 2018, after the oil and natural gas producer authorized a $200 million stock buyback running through May 2024.

Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) gained 3.5% after the pipeline firm late Tuesday priced a $500 million private placement of 7.50% senior notes due 2027 and another $500 million of its 7.50% senior notes due 2030, both at par. The offering was upsized by a combined $200 million over the company's original plans.

To the downside, New Fortress Energy (NFE) slid 1.3% after Wednesday saying it, together with joint venture partner Ebrasil Energia, was selling the Porto de Sergipe power plant in Barra dos Coqueiros, Brazil, to Sao Paulo-listed Eneva SA for 6.1 billion Brazilian reais ($1.29 billion).

Tellurian (TELL) tumbled 5.7% after the natural gas producer Wednesday announced plans for a $500 million private placement of 6.00% senior secured convertible notes maturing in May 2025 and carrying an initial conversion price of $5.724 per share.

