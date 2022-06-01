Energy Sector Update for 06/01/2022: LPI, ETRN, GLNG, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were rallying pre-bell Wednesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently climbing past 1%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up more than 1% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was more than 2% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by $1.81 at $116.48 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $1.99 to $117.59 per barrel and natural gas futures were $0.27 higher at $8.41 per 1 million BTU.

Laredo Petroleum (LPI) shares were advancing by 4% after the company said it has authorized a $200 million share buyback through May 2024.

Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) said its EQM Midstream Partners subsidiary has priced an offering of $500 million of its 7.50% senior notes due 2027 and $500 million of its 7.50% senior notes due 2030 to be issued at par. Equitrans Midstream shares were recently down more than 1%.

Golar LNG (GLNG) agreed to sell 100% of the share capital of Golar LNG NB 13, whose sole asset is the "Golar Tundra" floating storage and regasification unit, to Snam Group for $350 million, according to a press release. Golar LNG was slightly higher recently.

