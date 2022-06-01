Energy Sector Update for 06/01/2022: ETRN,NFE,TELL

Energy stocks were moderately higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 0.4% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 1%.

The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index also was posting a 1% advance but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 0.7%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $1.13 to $115.80 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also was advancing $1.24 to $116.84 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.54 higher at $8.68 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) was little changed after the pipeline firm late Tuesday priced a $500 million private placement of 7.50% senior notes due 2027 and another $500 million of its 7.50% senior notes due 2030, both at par. The offering was upsized by a combined $200 million over the company's original plans.

New Fortress Energy (NFE) slid 4.5% after Wednesday saying it, together with joint venture partner Ebrasil Energia, was selling the Porto de Sergipe power plant in Barra dos Coqueiros, Brazil, to Sao Paulo-listed Eneva SA for 6.1 billion Brazilian reais ($1.29 billion).

Tellurian (TELL) tumbled 7.2% after the natural gas producer Wednesday announced plans for a $500 million private placement of 6.00% senior secured convertible notes maturing in May 2025 and carrying an initial conversion price of $5.724 per share.

