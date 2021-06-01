Energy Sector Update for 06/01/2021: EQNR,XOM,DVN,CEQP,ED,KMI,PBA,PPL.TO,IPL.TO,BIP,BIP-UN.TO

Energy
Energy stocks extended Tuesday's surge late in the afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index up 3.3%, the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) climbing 3.6% and the Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index rallying 4.4%. The Dow Jones US Utilities Index fell 0.5%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $1.40 higher at $67.72 per barrel, reaching its best price since October 2018 while global benchmark Brent rose $1.20 to $70.52 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose $0.12 to $3.10 per million BTU.

In company news, Equinor (EQNR) rose 4% after the Norwegian energy major Monday said it was moving ahead with the first phase of its $8 billion Bacalhau Brazil deepwater project with Exxon-Mobil (XOM) and junior partners Petrogal Brasil and Pre-sal Petroleo. Exxon shares rose 3.3%.

Devon Energy (DVN) climbed more than 12% after a Raymond James upgrade of the oil and natural gas producer's stock to strong buy from outperform, coupled with a $6 price target increase to $40.

Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP) gained almost 1% after the energy infrastructure company and utility partner Consolidated Edison (ED) said they are selling the Stagecoach natural gas pipeline and storage joint venture to Kinder Morgan (KMI) for $1.223 billion in cash. Con Ed shares were fractionally lower while Kinder Morgan was 1.1% higher.

To the downside, Pembina Pipeline (PBA) slid 2.7% after Tuesday announcing merger with Inter Pipeline (IPL.TO) worth 8.3 billion Canadian dollars. Investors are to receive 0.5 of a Pembina share for each Inter Pipeline share, valuing Inter Pipeline at about CA$19.45 per share, nearly 18% above the rival CA$16.50 per share offer from Brookfield Infrastructure (BIP).

