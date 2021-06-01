Energy
DVN

Energy Sector Update for 06/01/2021: DVN,CEQP,ED,KMI,PBA,PPL.TO,IPL.TO,BIP,BIP-UN.TO

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Energy stocks were surging this afternoon, overtaking big gains earlier Tuesday in commodity prices. At last look, the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 2.8% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 3.3%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $1.47 to $67.79 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing $0.91 to $70.23 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.12 higher at $3.11 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 1.8% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was adding 3.9%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 4.1% gain although the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 0.5%.

In company news, Devon Energy (DVN) climbed over 13% after a Raymond James upgrade of the oil and natural gas producer to strong buy from outperform previously coupled with a $6 increase in its price target for Devon shares by to $40 apiece.

Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP) gained 2.2% after the energy infrastructure company and utility partner Consolidated Edison (ED) said they were selling their Stagecoach natural gas pipeline and storage joint venture to Kinder Morgan (KMI) for $1.223 billion in cash. Con Ed shares were fractionally lower while Kinder Morgan was 1.1% higher.

Pembina Pipeline (PBA) slid 2% after Tuesday announcing an CA$8.3 billion merger transaction with Inter Pipeline (IPL.TO), with investors receiving 0.5 of a Pembina share for each of their Inter Pipeline shares, valuing the target company at about CA$19.45 per share, or 17.8% above a CA$16.50 per rival offer from Brookfield Infrastructure (BIP).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DVN CEQP ED KMI PBA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Energy

    Explore

    Most Popular