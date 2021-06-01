Energy Sector Update for 06/01/2021: DVN,CEQP,ED,KMI,PBA,PPL.TO,IPL.TO,BIP,BIP-UN.TO

Energy stocks were surging this afternoon, overtaking big gains earlier Tuesday in commodity prices. At last look, the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 2.8% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 3.3%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $1.47 to $67.79 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing $0.91 to $70.23 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.12 higher at $3.11 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 1.8% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was adding 3.9%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 4.1% gain although the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 0.5%.

In company news, Devon Energy (DVN) climbed over 13% after a Raymond James upgrade of the oil and natural gas producer to strong buy from outperform previously coupled with a $6 increase in its price target for Devon shares by to $40 apiece.

Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP) gained 2.2% after the energy infrastructure company and utility partner Consolidated Edison (ED) said they were selling their Stagecoach natural gas pipeline and storage joint venture to Kinder Morgan (KMI) for $1.223 billion in cash. Con Ed shares were fractionally lower while Kinder Morgan was 1.1% higher.

Pembina Pipeline (PBA) slid 2% after Tuesday announcing an CA$8.3 billion merger transaction with Inter Pipeline (IPL.TO), with investors receiving 0.5 of a Pembina share for each of their Inter Pipeline shares, valuing the target company at about CA$19.45 per share, or 17.8% above a CA$16.50 per rival offer from Brookfield Infrastructure (BIP).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.