Energy Sector Update for 06/01/2021: BP, XOM, E

Energy stocks were climbing ahead of Tuesday's opening bell as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was up by 2.2%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 4% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 2.3% up recently.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $2.14 at $68.46 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $1.69 to $71.01 per barrel and natural gas futures were 8 cents higher at $3.07 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, BP (BP) struck a deal with 7X Energy to acquire 9 gigawatts of solar development projects in the US from the Texas-based developer for $220 million. Shares of the British oil producer are up by 1.8%.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) has sold its entire stake in the Deepwater Cape Three Points block in Ghana and resigned as its operator after fulfilling its contractual obligations during the initial exploration period, Bloomberg News reported. Shares of Exxon are up 1.8%

Eni (E) and BP (BP) are in talks over the future of their oil and gas portfolios in Algeria as both sides attempt to refocus their operations amid fiscal and climate pressures, according to Reuters. Shares of the Italian energy major are up by 2.5%.

