Energy Sector Update for 06/01/2020: TRP,TRP.TO,HFC,CQP,ET

Energy stocks extended their Monday gains, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 2.2% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 2.0%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 5 cents lower at $34.59 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract advanced 74 cents to $35.44 per barrel. Natural gas futures fell 8 cents to $1.77 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, TC Energy (TRP) turned narrowly lower this afternoon, giving back a 2% gain earlier Monday that followed the Canadian pipeline company announcing plans allowing investors to redeem their Series 3 and Series 4 cumulative redeemable first preferred stock. Under terms of the proposed swap, the Series 3 investors can turn their shares into Series 4 stock on a one-for-one basis and receive a floating rate quarterly dividend while Series 4 investors can exchange their shares for an equal number of Series 3 shares and instead receive a fixed rate quarterly dividend.

Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP) rose 3.1% after the liquefied natural gas regasification company announced plans to swap up to $1.5 billion of its 4.50% senior notes due 2029 for an equal amout of unregistered 4.50% senior notes due 2029. The exchange program is expected to run through June 26, unless extended or terminated early, according to a preliminary prospectus filed Monday.

Energy Transfer (ET) climbed nearly 1% following report the energy-services company this week will eliminate about 6% of its workforce this week. Chief Commercial Officer Marshall McCrea broke the news in a recorded message to employees, Reuters said, citing unnamed sources.

HollyFrontier (HFC) was ending fractionally lower after saying it will convert its refinery in Cheyenne, Wyo., to produce bio-diesel production and building a pre-treatment unit at its plant in Artesia, N.M. The company is expecting to invest between $650 million to $750 million in its renewables business, it said.

