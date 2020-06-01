Energy Sector Update for 06/01/2020: SMLP, OXY, ET, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy firms were declining pre-bell Monday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was declining by 0.03% recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down 0.4%, while the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was more than 3% lower. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $1.12 at $34.37 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $0.56 to $37.28 per barrel and natural gas futures were 9 cents lower at $1.76 per 1 million BTU.

Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP) was declining by more than 6%, returning a portion of its gains from the previous trading day, after the company said it completed the acquisition of Summit Midstream Partners LLC, the owner of its general partner, from Energy Capital Partners, simplifying the company's corporate structure.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) was marginally lower after saying it has cut its quarterly dividend to $0.01 per share, payable on July 15, to stockholders of record as of June 15.

Energy Transfer (ET) will start eliminating about 6% of its workforce this week, Chief Commercial Officer Marshall McCrea said in a recorded message to employees, unnamed sources told Reuters. Energy Transfer was slightly higher in recent trading.

