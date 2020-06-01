Energy Sector Update for 06/01/2020: HFC,CQP,ET

Energy stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 1.1% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 0.7%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was slipping 90 cents to $34.59 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining 29 cents to $37.55 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 5 cents lower at $1.80 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was dropping 0.2% while the United States Natural Gas fund was sliding 1.7%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.5% gain/decrease.

In company news, HollyFrontier (HFC) was fractionally higher after saying it will convert its refinery in Cheyenne, Wyo., to produce bio-diesel production and building a a pre-treatment unit at its plant in Artesia, N.M. The company is expecting to invest between $650 million to $750 million in its renewables business, it said.

Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP) rose 6.4% after the liquefied natural gas regasification company announced plans to swap up to $1.5 billion of its 4.50% senior notes due 2029 for an equal amout of unregistered 4.50% senior notes due 2029. The exchange program is expected to run through June 26, unless extended or terminated early, according to a preliminary prospectus filed Monday.

Energy Transfer (ET) climbed 1.2% following report the energy-services company this week will eliminate about 6% of its workforce this week. Chief Commercial Officer Marshall McCrea broke the news in a recorded message to employees, Reuters said, citing unnamed sources.

