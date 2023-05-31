Energy Sector Update for 05/31/2023: FRO, TTE, VTNR, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were retreating pre-bell Wednesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently slipping past 1%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down 1.8% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 3% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 3.04% at $67.35 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost 2.37% to $71.80 per barrel and natural gas futures were 1.68% higher at $2.37 per 1 million BTU.

Frontline (FRO) was shedding 5% in value after it declared a quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share for Q1, payable on June 30 to shareholders of record on June 16. In Q4, the company declared a dividend of $0.77 per share.

TotalEnergies (TTE) said it is working with Tree Energy Solutions to study and develop a large-scale production unit in the US for e-natural gas, a synthetic gas made from renewable hydrogen and carbon dioxide. TotalEnergies was declining by more than 3% recently.

Vertex Energy (VTNR) was up more than 2% after saying it has started commercial production at the renewable diesel conversion project at its refining facility in Mobile, Alabama.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.