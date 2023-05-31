News & Insights

Energy
FRO

Energy Sector Update for 05/31/2023: FRO, TTE, VTNR, XLE, USO, UNG

May 31, 2023 — 09:21 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were retreating pre-bell Wednesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently slipping past 1%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down 1.8% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 3% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 3.04% at $67.35 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost 2.37% to $71.80 per barrel and natural gas futures were 1.68% higher at $2.37 per 1 million BTU.

Frontline (FRO) was shedding 5% in value after it declared a quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share for Q1, payable on June 30 to shareholders of record on June 16. In Q4, the company declared a dividend of $0.77 per share.

TotalEnergies (TTE) said it is working with Tree Energy Solutions to study and develop a large-scale production unit in the US for e-natural gas, a synthetic gas made from renewable hydrogen and carbon dioxide. TotalEnergies was declining by more than 3% recently.

Vertex Energy (VTNR) was up more than 2% after saying it has started commercial production at the renewable diesel conversion project at its refining facility in Mobile, Alabama.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FRO
TTE
VTNR
XLE
USO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.