Energy Sector Update for 05/31/2023: CVX, SLB, TTE, PBR, HON

Energy stocks were lower late Wednesday, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index decreasing 2.2% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 1.9%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 3.2% decline while the Dow Jones US Utilities index was rising 1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining 2% to $68.08 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was dropping 1.2% to $72.66 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 3.1% lower at $2.26 per 1 million BTU.

In economic news, the Energy Information Administration will release fresh storage data on Thursday. Last week inventories stood at 2.34 trillion cubic feet, 17% above the five-year average.

In company news, Chevron (CVX) signed a long-term contract with midstream water operator Pilot Water Solutions for water management in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Chevron shares were down 1.6%.

Schlumberger (SLB) Chief Executive Olivier Le Peuch said in a conference the company expects revenue in 2025 to grow over 45% from 2022, and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization to grow over 60%. Shares dropped past 3%.

TotalEnergies (TTE) said that it signed a production-sharing contract with Petrobras (PBR), QatarEnergy, and Petronas Petroleo Brasil over the Agua Marinha offshore block that was awarded by Brazil's National Petroleum Agency in December 2022. TotalEnergies shares were down 2.6%.

Honeywell (HON) said that energy company BP (BP) has selected its Ecofining technology for sustainable aviation fuel production at five BP sites worldwide. Honeywell was down 1.5%.

