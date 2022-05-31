Energy Sector Update for 05/31/2022: HUSA,CVE,CVE.TO,SU,SU.TO,SHIP

Energy stocks were advancing this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) both climbing 1.2%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was rising 0.4% but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index still was dropping 1.0%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $2.15 to $117.22 per barrel, while North Sea Brent crude also was ahead $1.61 at $123.28 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.26 lower at $8.47 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Houston American Energy (HUSA) rose almost 57% after Friday saying it acquired an additional interest in Hupecol Meta, boosting its stake in the owner of the nearly 640,000-acre CPO-11 block in Colombia's Llanos Basin to 11% from 7.85% previously. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Cenovus Energy (CVE) added 3.8% after the Canadian oil and natural gas producer Tuesday said it and Suncor Energy (SU) were restarting their West White Rose project offshore Newfoundland and Labrador. First oil is expected in 2026, with peak production reaching 80,000 barrels per day by the end of 2029, the companies said. Minority partner Suncor, with a 43.8% stake, was trading 2% higher this afternoon.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings (SHIP) turned 3.3% lower, giving back a 2.5% gain earlier Tuesday that followed the tanker company reporting non-GAAP Q1 net income of $0.04 per share, reversing a $0.01 per share adjusted loss during the same quarter in 2021 and topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting it to earn $0.01 per share, excluding one-time items. Net revenue increased 46% year-over-year to $29.7 million, also exceeding the $28.8 million Street view.

