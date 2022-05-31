Energy Sector Update for 05/31/2022: ETRN,HUSA,CVE,CVE.TO,SU,SU.TO,SHIP

Energy stocks turned solidly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.1% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) dropping 1.4%.

The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was sliding 2.3% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index sinking 0.9%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $0.40 lower at $114.67 per barrel, reversing an earlier advance, while North Sea Brent crude was ahead $1.17 at $122.84 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell $0.58 to $8.15 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) was falling 2.2% after the natural gas gathering, transmission, and storage company Tuesday announced plans for an $800 million private placement of senior notes maturing in 2027 and 2030 and using the net proceeds and available cash to redeem three series of senior notes coming due in 2023, 2024 and 2025 through tender offers that began Tuesday.

Houston American Energy (HUSA) rose almost 28% after Friday saying it acquired an additional interest in Hupecol Meta, boosting its stake in the owner of the nearly 640,000-acre CPO-11 block in Colombia's Llanos Basin to 11% from 7.85% previously. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Cenovus Energy (CVE) added 2.1% after the Canadian oil and natural gas producer Tuesday said it and Suncor Energy (SU) were restarting their West White Rose project offshore Newfoundland and Labrador. First oil is expected in 2026, with peak production reaching 80,000 barrels per day by the end of 2029, the companies said. Minority partner Suncor, with a 43.8% stake, was trading 0.2% lower this afternoon, giving back a 3.5% gain earlier Tuesday.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings (SHIP) was 4.6% lower after the tanker company reported non-GAAP Q1 net income of $0.04 per share, reversing a $0.01 per share adjusted loss during the same quarter in 2021 and topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting it to earn $0.01 per share, excluding one-time items. Net revenue increased 46% year-over-year to $29.7 million, also exceeding the $28.8 million Street view.

