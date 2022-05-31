Energy Sector Update for 05/31/2022: BORR, HUSA, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were gaining premarket Tuesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently climbing past 1%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was over 2% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down more than 2%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by $4.35 at $119.42 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $2.29 to $123.96 per barrel and natural gas futures were $0.20 lower at $8.52 per 1 million BTU.

Borr Drilling (BORR) was rallying past 12% after it reported a Q1 loss of $0.35 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $0.42 a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated a loss of $0.38.

Houston American Energy (HUSA) was gaining more than 30% in value after saying it has acquired an additional interest in Hupecol Meta, which owns almost 640,000 acre CPO-11 block in the Llanos Basin in Colombia, for an undisclosed sum.

