Energy Sector Update for 05/30/2023: STLA, TTE, HAL, BKSY

Energy stocks were sharply lower Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) both down about 1.8%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 3% drop and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was little changed.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining 4.5% to $69.37 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was also dropping 4.5% to $73.58 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 5.7% lower at $2.28 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Stellantis (STLA) said that, together with partners TotalEnergies (TTE) and Mercedes-Benz, it opened the Automotive Cells Co.'s battery gigafactory in Billy-Berclau Douvrin, France, to make lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles.

BlackSky Technology (BKSY) said that it was picked by SynMax to monitor inventory at more than 100 coal power plants in the US. BlackSky shares dropped 5.3%.

Halliburton (HAL) said Tuesday it launched the cloud-based Diskos 2.0 national data repository for the Norwegian petroleum directorate. Shares were down 2.9%.

