Energy Sector Update for 05/30/2023: GLNG, TTE, XLE, USO, UNG

May 30, 2023 — 09:24 am EDT

Energy stocks were falling premarket Tuesday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down past 1%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was more than 2% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down more than 3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 3% at $70.50 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost 3.1% to reach $74.68 per barrel and natural gas futures were 3.9% lower at $2.32 per 1 million BTU.

Golar LNG (GLNG) was down more than 1% after it reported a Q1 net loss attributable to the company of $101.9 million, swinging from a net income of $345.2 million a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a net income of $82.4 million.

TotalEnergies (TTE) said Monday it renewed the production license for the OML130 block located off the Nigerian coast for 20 years. TotalEnergies was more than 2% lower in recent Tuesday premarket activity.

