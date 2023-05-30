News & Insights

Energy Sector Update for 05/30/2023: ETRN, STLA, TTE, HAL, BKSY

May 30, 2023 — 03:50 pm EDT

Energy stocks slumped late Tuesday with the NYSE Energy Sector Index down 1.7% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) easing 1.5%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 2.3% drop and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was shedding 0.4%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining 4.1% to $69.68 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was dropping 4.3% to $73.77 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 4.1% lower at $2.32 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) was upgraded to outperform from sector-perform by RBC Capital Markets, which cited an increased probability of approval of the natural gas company's Mountain Valley Pipeline after text released from the proposed US debt ceiling deal included expediting completion of the pipeline. Equitrans shares surged 35%.

BlackSky Technology (BKSY) said that it was picked by SynMax to monitor inventory at more than 100 coal power plants in the US. BlackSky shares dropped 3.9%.

Halliburton (HAL) said it launched the cloud-based Diskos 2.0 national data repository for the Norwegian petroleum directorate. Shares were down 1.7%.

Stellantis (STLA) said that together with partners TotalEnergies (TTE) and Mercedes-Benz, it opened the Automotive Cells battery gigafactory in Billy-Berclau Douvrin, France, to make lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles.

