Energy Sector Update for 05/29/2020: PEIX,NFG,TOT

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was slipping 23 cents to $33.48 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining 38 cents to $34.31 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 4 cents lower at $1.78 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 0.2% while the United States Natural Gas fund was sliding 2.1%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 3.7% retreat.

In company news, Pacific Ethanol (PEIX) was up more than 31% Friday after the renewable-energy company said it expects to report positive earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization during its current Q2 ending June 30 amid its increased focus on alcohol production during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company also said chief operating officer Mike Kandris was named co-CEO and president ahead of Neil Kandris stepping down from those positions on Sept. 30.

Total (TOT) slid more than 1% after the French energy major reportedly is expecting at least a $12 billion shortfall this year, or more than one-third larger than its prior projections, following the recent steep declines in commodity prices. The company had anticipated crude oil prices would average around $60 per barrel during 2020, or almost double current levels.

National Fuel Gas (NFG) was declining by nearly 6% after saying it has commenced an underwritten public offering of 3.8 million common shares at $39.5 per share.

