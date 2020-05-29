Energy Sector Update for 05/29/2020: OXY,PEIX,NFG,TOT

Energy stocks still were edging lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.1% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 0.3%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $1.78 higher at $35.49 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was adding 4 cents to $35.33 per barrel this afternoon. Natural gas futures rose 2 cents to $1.85 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Occidental Petroleum (OXY) dropped 4.5% after Friday announcing another 90.9% reduction in its quarterly dividend, with plans to pay $0.01 per share on July 15 to shareholders of record on June 15. The company in March previously said it would be cutting its July dividend by $0.68 per share - or over 86% - to $0.11 per share as part of efforts to shore up its balance sheet amid plunging commodity prices and slumping demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

National Fuel Gas (NFG) declined 2% after saying it has commenced an underwritten public offering of 3.8 million common shares at $39.5 per share.

While to the upside, Pacific Ethanol (PEIX) was up more than 38% after the renewable-energy company said it expects to report positive earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization during its current Q2 ending June 30 amid its increased focus on alcohol production during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company also said chief operating officer Mike Kandris was named co-CEO and company president ahead of Neil Kandris stepping down from those positions on Sept. 30.

Total (TOT) rose fractionally after the French energy major reportedly is expecting at least a $12 billion shortfall this year, or more than one-third larger than its prior projections, following the recent steep declines in commodity prices. The company had anticipated crude oil prices would average around $60 per barrel during 2020, or almost double current levels.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.