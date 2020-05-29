Energy Sector Update for 05/29/2020: NFG, MPC, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy firms were trading lower premarket Friday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was down 0.56%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was more than 1% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 0.80%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $0.89 at $32.82 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $0.74 to $34.55 per barrel and natural gas futures were 1 cent lower at $1.82 per 1 million BTU.

National Fuel Gas (NFG) was declining by nearly 6% after saying it has commenced an underwritten public offering of 3.8 million common shares at $39.5 per share.

Marathon Petroleum (MPC) has started overhauling the hydrocracker and alkylation unit at its Galveston Bay facility in Texas City, Texas, Reuters reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. Marathon Petroleum was slightly lower in recent trading.

