Energy Sector Update for 05/28/2024: HES, CVX, XOM, SHEL, ET, FANG

May 28, 2024 — 03:47 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were higher late Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) each rising 1%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was climbing 1.4%, while the Dow Jones US Utilities index was down 0.2%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude rose 3.1% to $80.13 per barrel, while global benchmark Brent advanced 1.6% to $84.43 a barrel. Henry Hub natural-gas futures were 2.6% higher at $2.59 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Hess (HES) said Tuesday it obtained shareholders' approval at a special meeting to its acquisition by Chevron (CVX). Hess shares added 0.4%, and Chevron was up 0.8%.

Former Pioneer Natural Resources Chief Executive Scott Sheffield on Tuesday asked the US Federal Trade Commission to withdraw its objection to his inclusion on the board of Exxon Mobil (XOM). Exxon shares were rising 1.3%.

Shell (SHEL) is set to cut staff from its offshore wind business as Chief Executive Wael Sawan retreats from renewable energy as part of a cost-cutting plan, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. Shell added 1.3%.

Energy Transfer (ET) has agreed to buy WTG Midstream for about $3.25 billion from Stonepeak affiliates, the Davis Estate and Diamondback Energy (FANG). Energy Transfer shares were adding 0.2%, and Diamondback shares were rising 2.3%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
