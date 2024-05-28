Energy Sector Update for 05/28/2024: ET, FANG, AY, CEI

Energy stocks were higher Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 1% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 1.8% increase, while the Dow Jones US Utilities index was lower by 0.4%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 2.7% to $79.85 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 1.3% to $84.18 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 1.6% higher at $2.82 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Energy Transfer (ET) has agreed to buy WTG Midstream for about $3.25 billion from Stonepeak affiliates, the Davis Estate and Diamondback Energy (FANG). Energy Transfer shares were shedding 0.1% and Diamondback shares were rising 1.9%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (AY) shares dropped 5.3% after the company said it has agreed to be fully acquired by a group controlled by Energy Capital Partners in a deal that values Atlantica at around $2.56 billion.

Camber Energy (CEI) shares were up 3% after the company said Tuesday it secured a purchase order worth 3.8 million Canadian dollars ($2.8 million) for a 3.5 megawatt customized secondary power system.

