Energy Sector Update for 05/28/2021: WPRT,WPRT.TO,WOR,CVI,NBR,NJR

Energy stocks returned to positive ground this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 0.1% in late trade while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF also was up 0.1%. The Dow Jones US Utilities Index was also ahead 0.7% although the Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was declining 0.7%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $0.53 lower at $66.32 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract still was adding $0.17 to $69.80 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose $0.05 to $2.98 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) was edging slightly lower late in Friday trading after announcing a deal to acquire Worthington Industries' (WOR) Stako liquid petroleum gas fuel storage manufacturing subsidiary in slupsk, Poland, for 5 million euro ($6.1 million). Worthington shares were 2.2% lower.

New Jersey Resources (NJR) was fractionally higher after the natural gas utility company said the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has cleared its Adelphia Gateway subsidiary to complete the conversion of an 84-mile oil pipeline in southeastern Pennsylvania to carry natural gas instead.

To the downside, CVR Energy (CVI) fell 5% after Tudor Pickering Holt downgraded the petroleum refiner and fertilizer producer to sell from hold and reduced the price target by $7 to $15.

Nabors Industries (NBR) declined 5.8% after the drilling rigs supplier disclosed plans for a June 11 warrants distribution, with each share garnering 0.40 of a five-year warrant to buy an additional share for $166.67.

