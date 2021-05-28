Energy Sector Update for 05/28/2021: SRLP, NBR, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were trading higher premarket Friday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was gaining 0.63% recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was advancing by 0.72% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was climbing nearly 2%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $0.64 at $67.49 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.40 to $69.86 per barrel and natural gas futures were 7 cents higher at $3.03 per 1 million BTU.

Sprague HP Holdings has acquired from Sprague Resources Holdings LLC 100% of the limited liability company interests of Sprague Resources GP LLC, the general partner of Sprague Resources LP (SRLP). Sprague Resources LP was up more than 1% in recent trading.

Nabors Industries (NBR) was unchanged after saying its board has declared a distribution of warrants to its shareholders on June 11 to purchase its common shares.

