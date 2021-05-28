Energy Sector Update for 05/28/2021: CVI,NBR,NJR

Energy stocks turned narrowly lower Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index slipping about 0.1% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down less than 0.1%.

The Dow Jones US Utilities Indexwas up 0.6%, while the Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index fell 0.6%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $0.05 at $66.90 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was adding $0.34 at $69.80 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.05 higher at $3 per million BTU.

In company news, CVR Energy (CVI) fell 3.8% after a Tudor, Pickering, Holt downgrade of the petroleum refiner and fertilizer producer's stock to sell from hold coupled with a $7 reduction in its price target to $15.

Nabors Industries (NBR) declined 3.3% after the drillling rigs supplier disclosed plans for a June 11 warrants distribution, with each share garnering 0.40 of a five-year warrant to buy an additional share for $166.67.

New Jersey Resources (NJR) was fractionally higher after the natural gas utility company said the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has cleared its Adelphia Gateway subsidiary to complete the conversion of an 84-mile oil pipeline in southeastern Pennsylvania to carry natural gas instead.

