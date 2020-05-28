Energy Sector Update for 05/28/2020: KBR,WMB,PARR

Energy stocks were paring their early declines this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.2% although the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF still was down 0.7%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 93 cents to $33.74 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 91 cents to $35.65 per barrel, reversing earlier declines despite new government data finding a surprise 7.9 million-barrel build in crude oil supplies last week compared with forecasts expecting a 1.2 million-barrel drop for the seven days ended May 22. Natural gas futures were 4 cents lower at $1.85 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 1.9% while the United States Natural Gas fund was sliding 1.6% lower. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 2% gain.

In company news, KBR (KBR) was 2.5% higher after Thursday saying it was selected to conduct an energy efficiency study for Santos Ltd at its Gladstone natural gas liquefaction facility in Australia. Financial terms were not disclosed but KBR said it will assist Santos with identifying potential modifications at the LNG plant to improve its thermal efficiencies and reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

Williams Companies (WMB) was fractionally lower Thursday after announcing plans to install solar energy units to power its natural gas transmission and processing operations. The company already has identified locations near its natural gas facilities in nine states for the project, which it expects to be completed in 2021.

Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) declined 0.5% after subsidiaries of the refinery company priced a $105 million private placement of 12.875% senior secured notes due 2026. Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, Par Pacific said.

