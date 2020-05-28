Energy Sector Update for 05/28/2020: GLNG, PARR, KNOP, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were mostly down during premarket Thursday. The United States Oil Fund (USO) and the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) were fractionally trading lower, while the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was gaining 0.6%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil lost $0.37 to $32.44 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude retreated $0.03 to $34.71 per barrel and natural gas futures were flat at $1.88 per 1 million BTU.

Golar LNG (GLNG) rose more than 4% during premarket trading on Thursday. The company, along with Gazprom, is in discussions with Cameroon's National Hydrocarbons and Perenco Cameroon to boost the production of liquefied natural gas, Dow Jones reported on Wednesday.

In other sector news, KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP) was flat after reporting Q1 net loss of $6.1 million, compared with net income of $12.9 million a year earlier. Revenue declined to $67.8 million from $70.5 million in the year-ago quarter.

Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) was also flat after its subsidiaries priced a private offering of $105 million of 12.875% senior secured notes due 2026.

