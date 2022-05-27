Energy Sector Update for 05/27/2022: E, TS, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were slipping premarket Friday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was declining by 0.17% recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down 0.09% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down more than 4%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down by $0.28 at $113.81 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude fell $0.04 to $114.11 per barrel and natural gas futures were $0.50 lower at $8.39 per 1 million BTU.

Eni (E) has approved a share repurchase program for a minimum of 1.1 billion Euros ($1.18 billion), according to a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Eni was recently slipping past 1%.

Tenaris (TS) said an Italian court dismissed criminal proceedings launched against its Chief Executive Paolo Rocca and other board members over alleged improper payments. Tenaris was slightly lower recently.

