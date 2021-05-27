Energy Sector Update for 05/27/2021: VTOL,VTNR,RDS.A,RDS.B,TELL

Energy stocks were drifting lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index sliding 0.2% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF also was down 0.2%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $0.32 to $66.53 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining $0.20 to $69.07 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.10 lower at $2.93 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 0.5% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was sinking 3.3%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 1.4% gain and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was down 0.2%.

In company news, Bristow Group (VTOL) dropped 7.9% after seeing its fiscal Q4 net loss widen to $1.47 per share compared with a $1.26 per share loss during the first three months of 2020, with the oil platform air transport company blaming debt extinguishment and post-merger costs for increasing its loss over year-ago levels.

Vertex Energy (VTNR) more than doubled in price, at one point rising 192% to touch its best share price since November 2014 at $5.20 after striking a deal to buy a Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A,RDS.B) refinery in Mobile, Ala., for $75 million.

Tellurian (TELL) climbed almost 25% after announcing a new, 10-year contract with commodities trader Gunvor Singapore, which will buy three million tons of liquefied natural gas from Tellurian each year over the next decade.

