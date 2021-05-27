Energy Sector Update for 05/27/2021: VTNR, FRO, HMLP

Energy stocks were mixed ahead of Thursday's market open as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was 0.02% higher recently.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.38% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 0.57% lower. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $0.06 at $65.15 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $0.22 to $68.51 per barrel and natural gas futures were 3 cents lower at $3 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Vertex Energy (VTNR) shares are surging by more than 150% after a deal to acquire the Mobile Chemical LP Refinery in Mobile, Ala., from Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) for $75 million.

Frontline (FRO) was down 0.12% after reporting lower Q1 adjusted profit and revenue from a year ago.

Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) was almost 2% higher after Q1 earnings, revenue rose from the prior-year quarter.

