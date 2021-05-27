Energy Sector Update for 05/27/2021: HMLP, TELL, VTNR, VTOL

Energy stocks were broadly ending little changed this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF flat. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 1.7% gain and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was down 0.2%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was $0.65 higher at $66.86 per barrel, and the global benchmark Brent crude contract gained $0.53 to $69.40 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell $0.07 to $2.96 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP) was up 1.4% after the liquefied natural gas carrier reported a Q1 profit $0.61 per equity unit, improving on $0.07 per unit during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting net income of $0.40 per unit for the quarter.

Tellurian (TELL) climbed over 17% after announcing a new, 10-year contract with commodities trader Gunvor Singapore, which will buy three million tons of liquefied natural gas from Tellurian each year over the next decade.

Vertex Energy (VTNR) more than doubled in price, at one point rising 192% to touch its best share price since November 2014 at $5.20, after striking a deal to buy a Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) refinery in Mobile, Ala., for $75 million.

To the downside, Bristow Group (VTOL) dropped more than 9% after seeing its fiscal Q4 net loss widen to $1.47 per share from $1.26 per share during the first three months of 2020, with the oil platform air transport company blaming debt extinguishment and post-merger costs for the increased loss.

