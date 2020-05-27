Energy Sector Update for 05/27/2020: GLNG,ENG,GASS

Energy
Energy stocks were mostly higher Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.6% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 0.1%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was slipping $1.14 to $33.21 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract also was declining $1.06 to $35.11 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 6 cents lower at $1.74 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was dropping 3% while the United States Natural Gas fund was sliding 1%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 2% gain.

In company news, Golar LNG (GLNG) rose 7% following reports that Cameroon's National Hydrocarbons Company and its private-sector partner Perenco are talking with Golar and Russian natural gas producer Gazprom in a bid to increase production of liquefied natural gas in the African country. Cameroon currently is using the Hilli Episeyo vessel to produce LNG under a contract running through 2026 and also seeking an extension for that deal, according to a Dow Jones report.

ENGlobal (ENG) climbed 4.4% on Wednesday after the oilfield-services company said it received $8.3 million in new business. The work includes a $2.8 million project expansion for a renewable diesel facility in the Midwest and a $2.1 million contract extension at a major refinery.

StealthGas (GASS) still was flat in afternoon trading, following a 3% advance earlier Wednesday after reporting adjusted Q1 net earnings of $0.08 per share, improving on a $0.05 per non-GAAP profit during the same quarter last year and beating the single-analyst estimate by $0.04 per share. Revenue fell to $34.4 million compared with $38.4 million during the year-ago period, also exceeding the $30.7 million Street view.

